Judith Irene COOPER
Age 77, of White Bear Lake Died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 13th, 2020. Survived by husband, Irvin Cooper; children, Irvin Jr. (Jill), Kenneth (Trisha), Brian (Shelly), and Angela (Timothy); grand children, Jamie, Stephanie, Mary, John, Dan, Zach, Kelly, Nick, Kaitlyn, Ariana, and Alyssa; siblings, Pat Felcyn (Tom), Robert (Laurie) and Gary (Marilyn) Gilmore. Preceded in death by her parents, Gilford (Babe) & Elizabeth Gilmore; and daughter-in-law Renee Cooper. Her steadfast and nurturing presence will be forever missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
