Died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 13th, 2020 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26th, 2020. Open House: 12-4pm with a service at 2pm at 1848 4th St, WBL, MN 55110. The celebration will be a safe gathering outside and there will be a virtual option available that day. More information available on Mueller Memorial.