This beautiful heart and soul passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 63 yrs., Doyle Duane. Her children, Becky (Sam), James, Jeff, Kim (Brian) and her beloved dog Rosey. Grandchildren, Jerry (Krystal), Melissa (Bryan), Dustin (Kailey), Emily, Tara (MIke), Nick, Josh (Sandy), Sarah (Chad), Sean (Liv), Ryan (Rani). Siblings, Bob (Marie), Roger, Mellanie, Julie (Chris). 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed by all. Celebration of Life is Saturday, August 29, 1-4 at Becky & Sam's house in Cottage Grove. Covid 19 Regulations Apply.









