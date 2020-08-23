1/1
Judith (Eliasen) JORDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
This beautiful heart and soul passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 63 yrs., Doyle Duane. Her children, Becky (Sam), James, Jeff, Kim (Brian) and her beloved dog Rosey. Grandchildren, Jerry (Krystal), Melissa (Bryan), Dustin (Kailey), Emily, Tara (MIke), Nick, Josh (Sandy), Sarah (Chad), Sean (Liv), Ryan (Rani). Siblings, Bob (Marie), Roger, Mellanie, Julie (Chris). 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed by all. Celebration of Life is Saturday, August 29, 1-4 at Becky & Sam's house in Cottage Grove. Covid 19 Regulations Apply.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved