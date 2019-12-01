|
Age 73, of West St. Paul Passed away on November 21, 2019 after a 14 year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Nina Clements; and brother, Paul Clements, Jr. Survived by loving husband of 51 years, Dwane; children, Sean (Sam), Ceallaigh (Hayward) Estepp, Colleen Nagel, Ryan; grandchildren, Cody, Bailey, Emma, Max, Colin; siblings, Eileen (David) Krenz and Tim (Jan) Clements; sister-in-law, Kris Clements; and many other family and friends. Memorial Mass 11 AM Thursday, December 5th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Gathering of Family & Friends 4-8 PM Wednesday at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019