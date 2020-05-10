Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister, Friend, and Teacher On Friday May 8, 2020, Judy, surrounded by her family in her St. Paul home, went home to her heavenly Father at the age of 73. Judy was born October 20, 1946 in St. Louis, MO. She was the eldest daughter of Walter & Bernice (McMahan) Niedringhaus. She is a graduate of St. Louis Lutheran High School (South). Judy enrolled at Concordia College in Seward, NE where she met and married Paul, and completed her BA at Portland State University. Judy's Faith inspired her to be kind and generous in everything she did, and this was known to all that were lucky enough to know her. Judy's love of children enabled her to be a very nurturing teacher who set out to build a sense of community in her classroom each year. Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul; three sons, Jeffrey, Walter (Angela), and Douglas (Kimberly); sisters, Linda (Gary) Teske and Janet (Clare) Wiltse; granddaughters, Lillian and Vivian Grauer, Sydney and Samantha Nash; and many cherished nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.