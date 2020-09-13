1/1
Judith Kay MOON
Age of 76, in Inver Grove Heights Passed away on August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moon; sister, Kathy Wojtecki (John); brother-in-law, Mike Luebker. Survived by her daughters, Jennifer Moon Jerikovsky and Cynthia Mee (Joseph); sisters, Becky Rosacker Luebker and Debbie Somers; grandchildren, Adam Jerikovsky, AJ Mee and Kinsey Mee (Brad Whiting); great-grandson, Archer Whiting. Judy led a life full of love for her family and service to people and animals in need. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday, September 17th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to the service. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United States Humane Society or to the U of M Masonic Cancer Center. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
