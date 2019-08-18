|
Age 65, of Hastings Passed Away August 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Adelaid and Howard Brush. Survived by husband Ken; sons, Kevin, Tim (Lindsay), Terry (Lisa); grandson, Keiran; sister, Janet (Roger) Schauer; many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 10:30 AM at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, 3700 160th St. E, Rosemount. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20 from 4-7PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and one hour prior to the funeral at church on Wednesday. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019