Loving Mom and Grandma Will be deeply missed Age 78, of Stillwater, passed away November 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband, Gary; and parents, Arthur and Lois Kemper. Survived by children, Brian (Laura), Douglas (Alecia) and Pam (Tom) Hughes; grandchildren, Spencer, Mackenzie, Austin, Brandon, Zack, Brittney and Joey; many nieces, nephews, other family and special friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was strong, courageous and kind. She had an enthusiasm for life and taught us to embrace it. She always had an open seat at her table and welcomed everyone with open arms. Her passions included gardening, flowers, and spending time with her friends and family. Service Monday, November 11, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 115 North Fourth Street, Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the or Trinity Lutheran Church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019