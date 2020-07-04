Age 83 Born 3/30/1937, passed peacefully on 6/28/2020. Preceded by parents Chris and Norene Ackerman, and former husband Walter. Survived by children Sheryl (Scott) Rodriguez, Chris (Al) Schlagel, Katie (John) Volkl, Pete (Angie) Kane; grandchildren Jeremy, Megan, Casey, Erin, Paige, Scott Jr. and Angela. Judy was a longtime Educator in St. Paul. She loved to fish, garden, sew, read, go bowling, and was a casino enthusiast! Special thanks to the staff of St. Anthony Park home for their excellent care. Your love and compassion are truly appreciated . Graveside service on Tuesday, July 7th. Gather at 10:00a.m. Roselawn Cemetery, 803 W. Larpenteur (main gate). 651-645-1233