1/1
Judith L. (Judy) KANE
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 Born 3/30/1937, passed peacefully on 6/28/2020. Preceded by parents Chris and Norene Ackerman, and former husband Walter. Survived by children Sheryl (Scott) Rodriguez, Chris (Al) Schlagel, Katie (John) Volkl, Pete (Angie) Kane; grandchildren Jeremy, Megan, Casey, Erin, Paige, Scott Jr. and Angela. Judy was a longtime Educator in St. Paul. She loved to fish, garden, sew, read, go bowling, and was a casino enthusiast! Special thanks to the staff of St. Anthony Park home for their excellent care. Your love and compassion are truly appreciated . Graveside service on Tuesday, July 7th. Gather at 10:00a.m. Roselawn Cemetery, 803 W. Larpenteur (main gate). 651-645-1233





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved