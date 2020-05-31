Judith Lee ROBINSON
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Age 80 of Maplewood. Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by brothers, John, Michael, Timothy and Tony Dubois. Beloved wife of Bruce for 53 years; mother of Steven (Christine), David (My Le) and Kevin (Laura); grandmother of Savannah, Maggie, Jacob and Brandon; sister to Charlene (Al) Hatfield, Terri (Don) Thorton and Debra (Steve) Schmitt; nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Complete notice to follow. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
