Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Age 80 of Maplewood. Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by brothers, John, Michael, Timothy and Tony Dubois. Beloved wife of Bruce for 53 years; mother of Steven (Christine), David (My Le) and Kevin (Laura); grandmother of Savannah, Maggie, Jacob and Brandon; sister to Charlene (Al) Hatfield, Terri (Don) Thorton and Debra (Steve) Schmitt; nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday (July 10, 2020) 11:00 AM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. (To follow the guidelines of the church at this time, 50 people will be able to attend the Mass). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
