Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Judith Lenore GRAU Obituary
Age 80 of South St. Paul Passed away on October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur; brother, Gary; sister, Marlene. Survived by son, Terrence (Karen); daughter, Traci (Tony); grand daughters, Deanne (Jesse), Dawn (Anthony), Danielle (Dave) & Quinn (Corrin); many grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Cathy), Charles (Marolyn), Jean & Daniel (Gloria). Judi was a longtime employee of Safe Way Bus Company. A Celebration of Judi's Life will be held from 4-8 PM Thursday, October 10th, with a time of sharing beginning at 7 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
