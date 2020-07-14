Age 76 of Woodbury, MN Judi passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of July 11th after a 5 year struggle with a progressive neurological disease. She was born in South St Paul, Minnesota in 1944 while her soldier father was away in WW2 and later confined as a POW. She didn't see him until after he was liberated in the spring of 1945. She grew up in South St Paul with her mother, father and siblings and graduated from SSP high school in 1962. After high school she attended Miller Vocational School of Nursing in St Paul and became an LPN. While working as a nurse at St Lukes Hospital in St Paul she met a college student orderly working on the same rehabilitation ward, and married Tom in 1967. She remained working at the hospital and later in a doctor's office until the birth of her first child. After two more children and the family's relocation to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, she returned to school at Viterbo College in LaCrosse and earned a BS degree in psychology and social work, and worked as a family support worker until she retired. Preceded in death: her parents: Charles & Lorayne Michelson, and sister Jean "Spark" Michelson. Survived by: Her husband Tom Terhorst, son Todd (Skye) Terhorst, and daughters: Amy (Chris) Mische, Carly (Tommy) Parker; 8 grandchildren: Andrew, Ella, Madalyn, Thomas, Henry, Patton, Lainey, and Hadley; and her two siblings: Charles (Wanda) Michelson, and Janeth (Gerald) Miller. She was most proud of her three children and 8 grand children, but would have counted her degree from college (magna cum laude) at age 51, and completing a half marathon run at age 59 as other accomplishments. She loved her children and grandkids, her friends, her time at the family lake home at Long Lake in northern Wisconsin, and later in Siesta Key, Florida, and also the ability and rush of running long distances, until she no longer could. And everyone will remember how she loved to dance! Due to the Covid19 gathering limitations, a public visitation will be held 4-6 PM Saturday July 18, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. A Celebration of Life for family and invited guests will be held 1 PM Sunday July 19th at the funeral home. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyfuneralhome.com