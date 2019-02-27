|
|
(nee Utschig) Age 69, of Stillwater Passed away February 21, 2019. Preceded in death by father, John Ralph Utschig. She will be lovingly remembered by husband of 46 years, Michael; children, Christi Ptacek, Benjamin Ptacek (Kai Takatsuka); mother, Marion Utschig; sister, Patricia Greeley (George); brother, Daniel Utschig (Sue); other family and friends. Judy was a devoted teacher, volunteer and fierce friend. She was the world's best mom and wife. She will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she affected. A celebration of Judy's life will be Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 813 Myrtle Street West, Stillwater. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2:00-6:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations in Judy's honor can be made to the following: The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, aamds.org; University of Minnesota Foundation, Marrow on the Move, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266; Phipp's Children's Theater, 109 Locust Street, Hudson, WI 54016, thephipps.org. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019