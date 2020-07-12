Beloved Mother and Grandma Age 76, of White Bear Lake Passsed away unexpectedly on June 19th, 2020. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Loretta Courteau; sisters, Beverly Busta and Carol Fossler. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Clifford (Sandie) Lutz, Jay Dee Kaufman; daughter, Angela (Tim) Poli; grandchildren, Jake Feigel, Danny Poli, Jesse and Shane Lutz; sister, Phyllis (David) Lundquist; brother-in-law, Frank Busta; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Donna Fournier. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store