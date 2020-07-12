1/
Judith Marie "Judy" (Courteau) LUTZ
Beloved Mother and Grandma Age 76, of White Bear Lake Passsed away unexpectedly on June 19th, 2020. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Loretta Courteau; sisters, Beverly Busta and Carol Fossler. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Clifford (Sandie) Lutz, Jay Dee Kaufman; daughter, Angela (Tim) Poli; grandchildren, Jake Feigel, Danny Poli, Jesse and Shane Lutz; sister, Phyllis (David) Lundquist; brother-in-law, Frank Busta; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Donna Fournier. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
