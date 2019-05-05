|
Age 83, of Hudson WI Passed away peacefully May 1, 2019 Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Florence. Judy is survived by husband, Ron; children Mike (Barb), Steve (Marti), Chris (Shannon and her children Dalton and Darby); grandchildren, Matt (Brandy), Mark, Melissa (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Henry and Clare Corrow, Hannah Wolf. Judy enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and spending time with family. Memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bayprot, MN, 490 4th St. N. 55003. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment. Memorial preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019