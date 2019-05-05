Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith WOLF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Marie WOLF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Marie WOLF Obituary
Age 83, of Hudson WI Passed away peacefully May 1, 2019 Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Florence. Judy is survived by husband, Ron; children Mike (Barb), Steve (Marti), Chris (Shannon and her children Dalton and Darby); grandchildren, Matt (Brandy), Mark, Melissa (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Henry and Clare Corrow, Hannah Wolf. Judy enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and spending time with family. Memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bayprot, MN, 490 4th St. N. 55003. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment. Memorial preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.