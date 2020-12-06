Age 76, of Mendota Heights Died peacefully on December 4, 2020 She was born in Danville, Illinois to Harold and Verdie Shiplock. Judy was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, from which she received three of her degrees, and she was a loyal fan of the Fighting Illini throughout her life. After moving to Minnesota, she began working as an Administrator at Metropolitan State University. After completing her Ph.D. at the University of Iowa, she began her work in consulting psychology, working first at MDA Leadership Consulting and later joining Martin-McAllister Consulting Psychologists. She took great pride in growing Martin-McAllister with her long-time friend, Dr. James Martin, and she bought the business from him in 1998. Her investment in her work and in Martin-McAllister was evident to all who knew her. Beyond work, Judy found joy in her family. She is survived by her husband, Dan, daughter Laura, and granddaughter Elizabeth. She was delighted by the opportunity to travel frequently with her family, sharing the places that she loved with them. A private family interment will take place at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Arrangements are being handled by Bradshaw Funeral Home, 671 South Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116.