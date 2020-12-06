1/
Judith (Shiplock) PENDERGRASS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 76, of Mendota Heights Died peacefully on December 4, 2020 She was born in Danville, Illinois to Harold and Verdie Shiplock. Judy was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, from which she received three of her degrees, and she was a loyal fan of the Fighting Illini throughout her life. After moving to Minnesota, she began working as an Administrator at Metropolitan State University. After completing her Ph.D. at the University of Iowa, she began her work in consulting psychology, working first at MDA Leadership Consulting and later joining Martin-McAllister Consulting Psychologists. She took great pride in growing Martin-McAllister with her long-time friend, Dr. James Martin, and she bought the business from him in 1998. Her investment in her work and in Martin-McAllister was evident to all who knew her. Beyond work, Judy found joy in her family. She is survived by her husband, Dan, daughter Laura, and granddaughter Elizabeth. She was delighted by the opportunity to travel frequently with her family, sharing the places that she loved with them. A private family interment will take place at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Arrangements are being handled by Bradshaw Funeral Home, 671 South Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 767-9333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved