In Loving Memory of Judith Ann Phillips. Age 65, passed away on June 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Phillips; father, Mack A. Phillips; brother, Mark Phillips. Judith will be truly missed by her son Ahmad R. Phillips; grandchildren, JayDa Phillips, Ahmad Phillips Jr., Amara Phillips, Mateo Phillips; sisters and brothers, Billy Allen, Reva Phillips, Terri Rogers, Wayne Phillips, Vanessa Jefferson, Martha Ramey, Michael Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Mack Phillips Jr., Wendell Phillips, Shawn Phillips; and a host of nieces and nephews. Judith was very private and to respect her wishes her son has chosen to not have a ceremony and just allow her to rest peacefully.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019