(nee Thielen) Age 63 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Judy is survived by her husband David; daughter Sara; mother Mary Jane Thielen; siblings Lori (Verne) Mitchell, Larry (Vicki) Thielen, Dan (Kate) Thielen, Joe Thielen and Sharon Thielen as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father George Thielen. Memorial service will be 11 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Crossroads Church, 7955 Ivystone Ave., S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove. Face coverings will be required at both events.