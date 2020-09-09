1/1
Judith "Judy" PROWSE
(nee Thielen) Age 63 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Judy is survived by her husband David; daughter Sara; mother Mary Jane Thielen; siblings Lori (Verne) Mitchell, Larry (Vicki) Thielen, Dan (Kate) Thielen, Joe Thielen and Sharon Thielen as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father George Thielen. Memorial service will be 11 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Crossroads Church, 7955 Ivystone Ave., S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove. Face coverings will be required at both events.





Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Church
SEP
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
