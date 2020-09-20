1/1
Judith Rae RESLER
Age 76, of Shoreview Passed away September 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Ruth Hovey; husband, Jim; and daughter, Kimberly Lynch. Survived by brother, Jerry (Konni) Hovey; nieces, Melissa (Nate) Montour and Michelle (Noah) Swerin; grand nieces and nephews; cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, Sept. 21st at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Judy worked for Roseville Schools and Hubbard Broadcasting. She enjoyed ceramics and all types of crafts. Judy will be remembered as a crafty lady with a generous heart and contagious laugh.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
