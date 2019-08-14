Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Judith S. "Judy" KRENIK

Age 74 — Of St. Paul Passed away suddenly August 10, 2019 Survived by children, Debbie (Bob) McKay, Mike, and Kellie Jo (Joe Brown); grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer), Daniel, Bobbi Jo, Matthew, Michael, Christopher, and Cherish; great-grandchildren, Layla and Drew; many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 2:00 PM Friday, August 16 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation from 12Noon - 2PM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
