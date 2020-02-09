Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
1924 - 2020
Judith SATRANG Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother Great-Grandma Born February 3, 1924 to Harry J. Solhjem and Dena Solhjem in rural Leonard, ND. Preceded in death by husband Russell, her parents and two sisters Hilda and Thelma. Survived by loving family Jerrilyn (Jon Mathisrud), Renee Satrang, Ron (Marilyn) Satrang; 5 grandchildren Julie (Tom) Prodahl, Jill (Cory) Laux, Jenny (Blake Gelber) Mathisrud, Heather and Nick Satrang; 5 great-grandchildren Harvey Prodahl, Zappa and Rocky Laux, Spencer and Marlo Gelber. Funeral service at 11AM on February 12, 2020, at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Glenhaven Memorial Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
