|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother Great-Grandma Born February 3, 1924 to Harry J. Solhjem and Dena Solhjem in rural Leonard, ND. Preceded in death by husband Russell, her parents and two sisters Hilda and Thelma. Survived by loving family Jerrilyn (Jon Mathisrud), Renee Satrang, Ron (Marilyn) Satrang; 5 grandchildren Julie (Tom) Prodahl, Jill (Cory) Laux, Jenny (Blake Gelber) Mathisrud, Heather and Nick Satrang; 5 great-grandchildren Harvey Prodahl, Zappa and Rocky Laux, Spencer and Marlo Gelber. Funeral service at 11AM on February 12, 2020, at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Glenhaven Memorial Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020