Judith Schlick PRYOR
1934 - 2020
May 10, 1934 — May 4, 2020 Judith lived a purposeful life. She embraced non scholae, sed vitae and lived with "the courage of her convictions". Judith was a lifetime St. Paul resident and world traveler. She graduated from the Convent of the Visitation School in 1952, attended Rosemont College, Philadelphia, and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956. She married Thomas Pryor in 1965. Judith taught 2nd grade, sold toys at the Pied Piper, led corporate training for Wilson Learning, and sold homes with Burnett Realty. At 60, she volunteered with the Peace Corps in Poland. At 70, she earned a masters degree from St. Catherine University where she gathered the "Young Theologians" and began a career as a spiritual director. She improved the world through multiple vocations. Judith was a committed parishioner at St. Luke's (St. Thomas More) and St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Churches. She was an Ignatian Associate and steadfast volunteer at Listening House. Judith sponsored and assisted countless Alcoholics Anonymous members over 46 years. She was politically active and worked tirelessly for social justice and peace. In her spare time she contributed to the beauty of St Paul boulevards as a Master Gardener. Always curious and learning, Judith was active in the Twin City Opera Guild, St Paul Chamber Orchestra, The Schubert Club, her favorite book club, bridge club, and various women's groups. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Marshall Schlick and Hazel Dempsey Schlick; sister, Sally Schlick Colbert; nephew, Frank Schlick Jr; brother-in-law, Peter Christ Andrews; and infant daughter, Mary. She is survived by her children, Michels Dempsey Pryor (Jessica) of Augusta, GA, Alice Pryor of St. Louis Park, MN, Thomas Pryor of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Rebecca and Sara Dulin, Diego and Marco Pryor; siblings, Betty S. Andrews of St. Paul, and Frank Schlick (Janelle) of Woodbury, MN; and nieces and nephews, Kathleen and Elizabeth (Scott) Colbert of North Carolina, and Mary Colbert of Florida, Susan Schlick Westbrook (Bill) of Virginia, Kelly Schlick Eickhoff (Jason) of Woodbury, Andrew Schlick of Cottage Grove; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and godchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8th. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to immediate family. The family is working to live stream the ceremony, a link will be added to the obituary webpage. Private Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of Judith's favorite charities is gratefully appreciated: Listening House 463 Maria Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106; St. Francis Cabrini, 1500 Franklin Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414; Little Sisters of the Poor 330 Exchange St. S., St. Paul, MN 55102; Convent of the Visitation 2455 Visitation Drive, Mendota Heights, MN 55102. Judith would like to share her Famous Chocolate Sauce recipe with the world. Melt 1/2 lb butter with 8 oz of unsweetened chocolate; add 4 c sugar; 2 cans Evaporated Milk. Heat to 188 degrees, seal in sterilized jars. Judith was a treasure to her friends and family as well as complete strangers. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
MAY
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
The congregation of St. Frances Cabrini won't be the same without one of our most active and devoted angels. Judith will bring the same love and dedication to the Heavenly Hosts as she did to this earthly existence. We WILL miss you !
Rosemary Dosch
Friend
May 5, 2020
The world is definitely a bit less shiny without Judith; however, Im sure that she would tell me to use that as an excuse to shine even more so myself, and to encourage others to shine as well. Poland VIII and all of us will forever love you, Judith!
Mark Campbell
Friend
May 5, 2020
The world will be a little less joyful without Judith in it. But not for long as she would surely yell at me for mourning. What a blessing to have had her in my life. She had such a way of I looking at life and people with her eternal optimism and love. She was my friend, my mentor, my support in troubled times. I will miss you more than you imagine. I love you always! ❤❤
Barbara Prag
Friend
May 5, 2020
I met Judith when I became a Burner Really agent way back in the late 1980's. My sojourn was very short with Burnet, because I received an opportunity that established a career in new home construction sales for the rest if my career. Judith was one of those Burnet agents who reached out to me, and generously shared, not only her experience in the real estate industry, but shared herself with me. She was one of the most gratious, genuine, down to earth and and truthful people I had ever met. And I loved her dry sense of humor that pointed out the follies of life!! I'll never forgot her. Thank you, Judith!
Patricia Carlson
Acquaintance
