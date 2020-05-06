May 10, 1934 — May 4, 2020 Judith lived a purposeful life. She embraced non scholae, sed vitae and lived with "the courage of her convictions". Judith was a lifetime St. Paul resident and world traveler. She graduated from the Convent of the Visitation School in 1952, attended Rosemont College, Philadelphia, and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956. She married Thomas Pryor in 1965. Judith taught 2nd grade, sold toys at the Pied Piper, led corporate training for Wilson Learning, and sold homes with Burnett Realty. At 60, she volunteered with the Peace Corps in Poland. At 70, she earned a masters degree from St. Catherine University where she gathered the "Young Theologians" and began a career as a spiritual director. She improved the world through multiple vocations. Judith was a committed parishioner at St. Luke's (St. Thomas More) and St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Churches. She was an Ignatian Associate and steadfast volunteer at Listening House. Judith sponsored and assisted countless Alcoholics Anonymous members over 46 years. She was politically active and worked tirelessly for social justice and peace. In her spare time she contributed to the beauty of St Paul boulevards as a Master Gardener. Always curious and learning, Judith was active in the Twin City Opera Guild, St Paul Chamber Orchestra, The Schubert Club, her favorite book club, bridge club, and various women's groups. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Marshall Schlick and Hazel Dempsey Schlick; sister, Sally Schlick Colbert; nephew, Frank Schlick Jr; brother-in-law, Peter Christ Andrews; and infant daughter, Mary. She is survived by her children, Michels Dempsey Pryor (Jessica) of Augusta, GA, Alice Pryor of St. Louis Park, MN, Thomas Pryor of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Rebecca and Sara Dulin, Diego and Marco Pryor; siblings, Betty S. Andrews of St. Paul, and Frank Schlick (Janelle) of Woodbury, MN; and nieces and nephews, Kathleen and Elizabeth (Scott) Colbert of North Carolina, and Mary Colbert of Florida, Susan Schlick Westbrook (Bill) of Virginia, Kelly Schlick Eickhoff (Jason) of Woodbury, Andrew Schlick of Cottage Grove; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and godchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8th. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to immediate family. The family is working to live stream the ceremony, a link will be added to the obituary webpage. Private Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of Judith's favorite charities is gratefully appreciated: Listening House 463 Maria Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106; St. Francis Cabrini, 1500 Franklin Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414; Little Sisters of the Poor 330 Exchange St. S., St. Paul, MN 55102; Convent of the Visitation 2455 Visitation Drive, Mendota Heights, MN 55102. Judith would like to share her Famous Chocolate Sauce recipe with the world. Melt 1/2 lb butter with 8 oz of unsweetened chocolate; add 4 c sugar; 2 cans Evaporated Milk. Heat to 188 degrees, seal in sterilized jars. Judith was a treasure to her friends and family as well as complete strangers. 651-698-0796











