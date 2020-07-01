Judy A. (Glassing) KINNING
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Stoughton, WI Age 76 Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, MN on November 6, 1943, the daughter of Otto and Margaret Glassing. Judy graduated from South St. Paul High School. She married Terrance Kinning in 1972 and moved to Fresno, CA. They moved to Stoughton in 1974 with their two children. Judy worked for the State of Minnesota for 10 years before her marriage. She worked for the City of Stoughton for 23 years, 13 years as City Clerk. Judy loved spending time with her family and her beautiful granddaughters; she also loved her flower and vegetable gardens. Judy is survived by her children, Lisa Kinning and Steven (Lana) Kinning; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Addison. She is further survived by brothers, Donald (Kathleen) Glassing, Cleadis (Terri) Glassing, David (Nancy) Glassing, Otto (Sheila) Glassing, Timothy and James Glassing; sisters, Marlys (Bill) Nelson, Suzanne Glassing and Linda (Lee) Lenart; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terrance; brother, Richard Glassing; and sisters, JoAnne Radi and Margaret Mork. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Graveside services will follow in Lutheran Cemetery South. Judy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the UW Hospital pulmonary transplant team for giving us 16 additional years with Judy, to the staff of UW Hospital TLC and Palliative Care for keeping her comfortable, and to the many helpful neighbors for their good care of Judy. Please share your memories of Judy at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Services of Stoughton, WI is assisting the family, (608) 873-9244.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
206 West Prospect Avenue
Stoughton, WI 53589
(608) 873-9244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved