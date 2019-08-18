|
|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Nana, Great Nana Sister and Friend to many "Queen of the Lake" Age 77 res. White Bear Township August 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Merrill and Dorthy Ricks, daughter Cindy Krawczewski. Survived by husband Don Brisson, son Gerald (Robin) Krawczewski, granddaughters Jessie (Matt) Leuer and Emily Kraeczewski, great grand daughter Zelda, siblings Jane LeMire and Jack Ricks. Family and Friend gathering Friday, August 23, 2019, 1 to 3:30 PM, Time of Sharing 3:30 PM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake. Reception White Bear American Legion Post 168, 2210 3rd St., WBL at 5:00 PM. Private family interment. Retired from 3M Company, International Sales. Memorials preferred to WBL American Legion, WBL VFW or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019