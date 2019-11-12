Home

Judy (Sjerven) BARFKNECHT

Judy (Sjerven) BARFKNECHT Obituary
Age 71 Of Arden Hills Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Jeanette; brothers, Richard and Robert. Survived by loving husband of 30 years, Bruce; children, Pamela (Glen) Heffron and Daniel Mann; step-daughter, Christa Barfknecht; grandchildren, Kayleah and Nicholas; step-granddaughter, Assata; lifelong friend, Lill Erickson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be 12PM, November 15, 2019 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear with a Visitation beginning at 11AM. Lunch to follow. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019
