|
|
Age 73 of North St. Paul/Forest Lake And on the road for the last 20 years Judy was born August 26, 1945 to Mac and Helen Mulcahy in Wichita Falls, Texas. She is survived by her husband Tom; 2 children Todd Gallaty and Danielle (Mike) Warner; 2 grandsons Zachery and Alec; surrogate daughter Lindsey Schipper and family; brother and sister Gary Mulcahy and Beth Mulcahy; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was an avid volunteer, a fearless adventurer, loved traveling throughout the United States, and a die hard Mahjong player. In her long and diverse life she has touched many and relished in the role of caregiver. She will be missed by many. A visitation will be Sunday, August 25th from 4-6pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church at 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake, MN. Monday, August 26th (her Birthday) there will be a visitation from 10-11am, then a Memorial Service to follow from 11-12pm also at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019