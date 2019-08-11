|
Age 61 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family & friends on August 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Regina Woodgate and brother, Ronald Woodgate. Survived by husband, Brad, daughter, Angela Brasel (Christopher); beloved grandsons, Dylan and Elias; sisters, Karen (Denny), Mary (Rick); brothers, Larry, Keith, and John; sister-in-law, Myung and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to so many. A kid at heart, a real prankster with a great sense of humor, she put smiles on the faces of all who knew her. When we hear thunder in the skies we will know she has the heavens laughing. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of us all and she will be greatly missed.Memorial service on Friday, August 16th @ 11:00AM at St. Stephens Lutheran Church. 1575 Charlton St., West St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019