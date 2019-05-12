Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Chr
1669 Arcade St
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
stavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy K. ANDERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy K. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 66, of Burnsville Passed away peacefully April 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Larson. Survived by her mother, Deloris Larson; husband, Steve Smith; children, Jason (Melissa) and Julia (Marc); 4 grandchildren, Bennett, Harper, Hannah and Laney; siblings, Bob (Deb), Bill (Perri), Jim (Sue) and Debbie (Tom). She enjoyed crafts, cooking, socializing, and spending time at the cabin. She was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Funeral service June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.