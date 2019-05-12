|
|
Age 66, of Burnsville Passed away peacefully April 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Larson. Survived by her mother, Deloris Larson; husband, Steve Smith; children, Jason (Melissa) and Julia (Marc); 4 grandchildren, Bennett, Harper, Hannah and Laney; siblings, Bob (Deb), Bill (Perri), Jim (Sue) and Debbie (Tom). She enjoyed crafts, cooking, socializing, and spending time at the cabin. She was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Funeral service June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019