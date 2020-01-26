Home

Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma Age 71, died January 17, 2020 Beloved wife of John "Bud" of 40 years; Mother of Bruce (Patti) Buelow, Brenda (Mark) Jungmann; Grandma of Allison (Alex), Jordan, Lydia and Garrett; Sister of Greg Hugger, John Hugger and Kim Hugger. Also other relatives and friends. Family and friend gathering 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Memorial service 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, MN. (651-429-7661) Family interment Evergreen Memorial.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
