Judy MAXA Obituary
Age 72 of West Saint Paul "You May be gone from our sight ...but you will never be gone from our hearts" Passed away peacefully on April 6th . Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Ann Olson. Survived by her loving son, Jeff (Pam); grand daughers, Jessica and Jenna Kane; caring sister, Jean (Rog) Orf; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th at Thompson Park Dakota Lodge, 360 Butler Ave. E., West St. Paul. Visitation 4:30-7:00 with service to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
