|
|
Age 72 of West Saint Paul "You May be gone from our sight ...but you will never be gone from our hearts" Passed away peacefully on April 6th . Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Ann Olson. Survived by her loving son, Jeff (Pam); grand daughers, Jessica and Jenna Kane; caring sister, Jean (Rog) Orf; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th at Thompson Park Dakota Lodge, 360 Butler Ave. E., West St. Paul. Visitation 4:30-7:00 with service to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019