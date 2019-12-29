|
|
Age 71, of St. Croix Falls, WI Formerly of Hastings, MN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings, MN. Arrange-ments are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019