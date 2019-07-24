Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4th & Bald Eagle Ave.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4th & Bald Eagle Ave.
Age 78 of White Bear Lake Survived by her husband of 60 years, Al "Mickey" and 3 children: Barry (Diane) of Andover, Drew & Denise, both of White Bear. There are 3 grandchildren: Sara, Joshua & Andrew; 7 great grandchildren: Henry, Roy, Roper, Olivia, Reese, Fredrick & Lucy. Funeral Mass Friday (7-26) at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4th & Bald Eagle Ave., WBL. Visitation from 5-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. and 1 hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019
