|
|
Age 78 of White Bear Lake Survived by her husband of 60 years, Al "Mickey" and 3 children: Barry (Diane) of Andover, Drew & Denise, both of White Bear. There are 3 grandchildren: Sara, Joshua & Andrew; 7 great grandchildren: Henry, Roy, Roper, Olivia, Reese, Fredrick & Lucy. Funeral Mass Friday (7-26) at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4th & Bald Eagle Ave., WBL. Visitation from 5-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. and 1 hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019