Age 89 of Hastings Passed away February 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony "Tony"; son John Bartley; brother Jim Wright and step-father Woody Litton. She is survived by her son Steven (Debbie) Bartley; daughter-in-law Pamela (Anderson) Bartley; grandchildren Heidi (Hanz) Bartley-Lehrke, Wendy Bartley-Smith, Dana Henderson, Angela (Bret) Winterle, Melissa Bartley-McElroy and Ryan (Christine) Bartley; 16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. A private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery is planned and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020