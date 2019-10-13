|
Age 72 Peacefully went to her Heavenly Father on October 7, 2019. Judy graduated from St. Paul's Washington High School in 1965. As a single parent, she raised her daughter. After working 43 years at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, she retired in 2012. Judy was a friend to the Veterans she served and made time to hear their stories. She held multiple offices in VFW Auxiliaries, 1980-2012. Over the past 10 years, she and her husband brought the ministry to area nursing homes. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Louise Sabatka and William Schmook. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Tom Morgan; grandchildren, Monica, Chris and Connor; husband of 25 years, Clyde Smith; brother, Randy Schmook; best friend, Sharon Smith; and her friends from church. A Going Home service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 with visitation 1 hour prior, at ST. PAUL BELIEVERS FELLOWSHIP, 580 Humboldt Ave., St. Paul, MN 55107. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Please consider the Church's Handicap Lift Fund which will make the basement gathering area accessible, or the Minneapolis VA Fisher House.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019