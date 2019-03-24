|
Age 65, of St. Paul Loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Caregiver Judy lost her 3 year battle with cancer on March 21, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Barbara; and one niece. Survived by father, Roman; siblings, Richard (Connie), Stanley (Mary Jo), Mary Jo (Mick), Lu Ann (Wayne); 10 nieces & nephews; and 9 great nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, March 29 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10:30-11:30 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019