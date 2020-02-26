|
|
Age 86 of Roseville Passed away on February 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Arnold and Rosena; sister Marlys; and great-grandchild Emmett. Survived by loving husband David; children Kathi (George) Scott, Beth (David) Fingerman, Thomas Nelson, and Pam (Steve) Burke; numerous grand children; nieces and nephews; and best friend Jan. Julie was born in Eau Claire, WI and raised in Canby, MN. She graduated from St. Olaf College. She finished her teaching career in Special Ed. July loved reading, music, road trips, and was an avid quilter. Private celebration of life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020