Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia WARISCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia A. "nee Koller" WARISCH


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia A. "nee Koller" WARISCH Obituary
Age 92, on April 12, 2019 Julia was a longtime employee of Ramsey County Welfare. Preceded in death by husband Thomas J. Warisch and many siblings. She is survived by son Mark Warisch of Laporte, MN, daughter Cindi Gilbert (Brad Huehn) of Cambridge, MN, grandson Tyler (Kelle) Gilbert of Isanti, MN, sister Rose Carlson, sister-in-law Audrey Magnuson and many nieces and nephews. Julia enjoyed being a grandmother, baking cookies for others, gardening and spending time with family at Garfield Lake. Special thanks and much gratitude to Southview Acres staff for their wonderful care of Julia and family support. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before service on Thursday. Interment Ft Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now