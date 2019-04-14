|
|
Age 92, on April 12, 2019 Julia was a longtime employee of Ramsey County Welfare. Preceded in death by husband Thomas J. Warisch and many siblings. She is survived by son Mark Warisch of Laporte, MN, daughter Cindi Gilbert (Brad Huehn) of Cambridge, MN, grandson Tyler (Kelle) Gilbert of Isanti, MN, sister Rose Carlson, sister-in-law Audrey Magnuson and many nieces and nephews. Julia enjoyed being a grandmother, baking cookies for others, gardening and spending time with family at Garfield Lake. Special thanks and much gratitude to Southview Acres staff for their wonderful care of Julia and family support. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before service on Thursday. Interment Ft Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019