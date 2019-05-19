|
|
Age 64 Of Little Canada Passed away May 5, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Preceded in death by father, George and mother-in-law, Lorraine. Survived by loving husband, Scott, of nearly 40 years; children, Tim, Jason, Chris and Brad; grandson, Carter; mother, Irene Lee; siblings Debbie (Paul) Swanson, Gordon (Vicki), Mary (Bruce) Lemay and Joe; brother-in-law, Chuck and sister-in-law, Lorrie (Jim) Fosse; many nieces and nephews. Julie was a dedicated employee of the MN State Legislature as a reviser for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and was an avid reader. She loved spending time at the lake with family and friends. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many. Special thanks to the staff at United Hospital, Good Samaritan in Maplewood and the U of MN. Funeral service Tuesday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, MN. Celebration of Life 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Jimmy's Event Center, 3565 Labore Rd., Vadnais Heights, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to May 22, 2019