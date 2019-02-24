|
Age 94 of North Oaks, MN Died on February 9, 2019 in North Oaks. Born June 5, 1924 in Boston, MA to the late William Charles and Leonita Jantzen Heller, Julianne was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Stephen Prager. She grew up in Edgewood, Rhode Island and graduated from Cranston High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Julianne went on to earn a B.S. in chemistry from Pembroke College in Brown University followed by a PHD in organic chemistry from Cornell University. Her first position was in the cancer lab at the University of Utah. When she and Steve moved to Minnesota, Julianne joined research and development at 3M, first in the lab, then heading up Information Sciences, followed by Technical Audits, rising to Director and retiring as Executive Director. She was the first woman to climb the 3M corporate ladder. During her time at 3M, she developed several patents and wrote numerous published articles. Julianne was a member of the Signa XI Society, the American Chemistry Society, the Angela Thirkel Society and the Guthrie Theatre (Patron 160). She is survived by a sister, Janet H. Gourley of Kittery, Maine and several cousins. A tribute in Julie's honor was held on February 15 at Waverly Gardens. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Salvation Army of the Twin Cities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019