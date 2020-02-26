|
|
(nee Schell) (Kemptner) March 15, 1958 - February 23, 2020 We lost Julianne very suddenly to a hard fought battle with influenza. She is survived by her partner, Jeffrey Haider and his family, Tony (Chantel) Haider and their children, Benjamin, Audrey, and Owen; daughter, Rachel Kemptner; son, Rob (Shannon) Kemptner; grandchildren, Chelsie, Alana, Josephine, Riley, and Thomas; 4 great-grandchildren; best friend, John Belden; sisters, Linda (David) Haider and Paula Schleis; brothers, Rick (Cil), Greg, and Steve; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Julianne's life will be held from 11 AM - 2 PM Saturday, February 29th at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020