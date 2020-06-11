Julie Ann KAISER
Age 66 of Bloomington Passed away May 26, 2020 She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Rosemary Roberts. Julie is survived by her son Matthew (Stephanie) Kaiser of Shakopee, MN, brother David (Lucia) Roberts of Stanchfield, MN, sisters Carol (John) LeMoine of Shoreview, MN and Linda (Howard) Lee of Sparta, MI and nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved kitties, Snickers and Marmalade. Julie was a nurse for many years and retired in 2016 where she spent her time quilting, gardening, and collecting antiques. A gathering will be held from 10-11am, Saturday June 13, 2020 at: Washburn-McReavy 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd. Bloomington, MN 55431 952-884-8145 www.Washburn-McReavy.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
