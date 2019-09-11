Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie LaBATHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann LaBATHE


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ann LaBATHE Obituary
Age 59 of Scandia Died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Julie was born May 9, 1960, in St. Paul to Frank and Ruth (Johnson) Rizzo. She was a 1978 graduate of White Bear Lake High School. Julie received a degree in X-ray training from Bethesda Hospital and received Lay Ministry training from North Heights Lutheran Church. Julie was united in marriage to Mark LaBathe on April 25, 1981, in White Bear Lake. She was employed with Parmly on the Lake and was with Chisago Lakes High School from 1999 until 2011. Julie was a dog handler and enjoyed showing dogs. Her other hobbies included fishing, camping, being outdoors, rock hunting, and especially spending time with her family and dogs. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Rizzo. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mark; son, Ben (Sumiyah) LaBathe; daughters, Amy (Kevin) Pottratz and Michele (Jordan) Schmidt; grandchildren, Zachary and Cameron LaBathe, Jace Pottratz, and Aidan and Avery Schmidt; brother, Peter (Maureen) Rizzo; also many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Memorials may be given to the Lupus Foundation of America. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now