Age 59 of Scandia Died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Julie was born May 9, 1960, in St. Paul to Frank and Ruth (Johnson) Rizzo. She was a 1978 graduate of White Bear Lake High School. Julie received a degree in X-ray training from Bethesda Hospital and received Lay Ministry training from North Heights Lutheran Church. Julie was united in marriage to Mark LaBathe on April 25, 1981, in White Bear Lake. She was employed with Parmly on the Lake and was with Chisago Lakes High School from 1999 until 2011. Julie was a dog handler and enjoyed showing dogs. Her other hobbies included fishing, camping, being outdoors, rock hunting, and especially spending time with her family and dogs. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Rizzo. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mark; son, Ben (Sumiyah) LaBathe; daughters, Amy (Kevin) Pottratz and Michele (Jordan) Schmidt; grandchildren, Zachary and Cameron LaBathe, Jace Pottratz, and Aidan and Avery Schmidt; brother, Peter (Maureen) Rizzo; also many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Memorials may be given to the Lupus Foundation of America. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019