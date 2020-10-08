Age 90 Passed away on October 3, 2020 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, surrounded by her family. Julie grew up in St. Paul, attended Central High School, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in journalism. She spent most of her life in the Mahtomedi area, where she raised her family and, after returning to the U of M and getting certified as a teacher, taught fourth grade for 27 years at O.H. Anderson Elementary School. As an educator, she brought her twin passions for conservation and journalism to life in the classroom, running a tight ship at the school paper and setting up a nature trail that bears her name. She was never idle. When not grading papers or making lesson plans, she traveled, cared for a series of large dogs, knit intricately patterned sweaters and blankets, worked for political causes, edited the Izaak Walton League newsletter, and made a mean lemon meringue pie. Throughout her life, she remained a devoted mother to her three daughters, whose passions and careers she took quiet pride in. Julie and John Henricksson, her husband of 67 years, spent as much time as possible at their cabin on Gunflint Lake in northern Minnesota where they indulged their love of hiking, canoeing, all things wild, and engagement with the community in a beautiful, unspoiled place that brought them so much joy. Julie is survived by John; her daughters Lisa (Jim), Marnie, and Ann; and grandchildren Anna and Eva Shorto and Luke Kelly. She is predeceased by her beloved brother Bill Bosshardt. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 (for information, contact ahenricksson@yahoo.com). Those who wish to honor her memory can do so with a donation to the Izaak Walton League of Minnesota or Chik-wauk Museum on the Gunflint Trail.









