Age 80, of St. Paul , MN Passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 16, 2019. She lived life in the spirit of kindness. Born in St. Peter, MN, moved to Wausau, WI (Julie Swenby). Early adulthood St. Paul and middle adulthood Mendota Heights, MN (Julie Gerfast). Longtime resident of Mac-Groveland neighborhood, St. Paul, MN. Career paths included research scientist, administrative support, homemaker/ Mom, chemical dependency counselor and Shaman (Crow Medicine Woman). Enjoyed nature, being active, tennis, cultural activities, travel, reading, sharing knowledge, exploring Saami heritage and spending time with family and friends. Spectacular sense of humor. Survivor. Mensa. Helped many people throughout her life personally, professionally and through volunteering. Survived by wife Mary Kay Klarich; children Lin Gisselquist (Mark), Lars Gerfast (Cindy); grandchildren David, Rachel, Kate, Alison; brother Ralph Swenby (Bonnie Wachter-Swenby) and their families. Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Highland Picnic Shelter, 1227 Montreal Avenue, 55116 from 6:00-8:00pm.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019