June Alice (Schifsky) LARSON
1934 - 2020
Affectionately called "June Bug" by family and friends, of Taylors Falls, MN. Having just turned 86, she went to her Lord Jesus peacefully at home on June 27, 2020, surrounded by family. June was born June 17, 1934 and grew up in Grant Township and went Mahtomedi High school. She raised her family on a farm in Chisago City, and then moved to a farm near Grasston (Pine City area). She also held other careers and retired from Hazelden Foundation in 1985. As a farm girl all her life, she loved the look and smell of freshly turned field soil, anxiously waiting for planted fields to sprout. Other enjoyments were gardening and canning, garage sales, couponing, playing cards and time with family. Some memories she talked about were how she would pack water and a snack and a pail of supplies and then spend hours walking and checking fence lines, and also for new born calves in the spring on the farm. June is preceded in death by her parents Laurence and Lorraine Schifsky and husband Frederick V. Larson of Grasston, MN. She is survived by her siblings Lois (Jack) Harris, Joseph (Marilyn) Schifsky, and Judy (Roger) Perron, and her five children Laurence (Kimberly) Larson, David (Patty) Larson, William (Karen) Larson, Sharon Reis, and Julie (Richard) Shogren. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grand children. There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends. Any condolences may be sent to the family at: June Larson Family, P.O. Box 35, Chisago City, MN 55013.




Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Minneapolis
6505 Nicollet Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
6128693418
