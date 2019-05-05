|
Age 95 of St. Paul May 9, 1923 — May 3, 2019 Born in St. Paul to Myrtle and Walter Trenkner, June spent the early years of her life in the Como area and graduated from Murray High School in 1941. She attended the University of Minnesota and earned a BS Degree in Public Health Nursing in 1946. She worked for the Wilder Foundation as a visiting nurse on the east side of St. Paul, visiting and attending persons in the lower Payne Ave. district and in Swede Hollow. She taught health education classes for the Red Cross at schools in the twin cities. She also worked as a nurse at various hospitals and the Salvation Army Booth Memorial Hospital. Her main career was as the Director of Foster Care and Medical Care at the Children's Home Society of MN, where she made several trips to South Korea to bring orphans to the US for adoption. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Myrtle Trenkner, brother, Richard Trenkner and grandson, Samuel Peterson. Survived by loving husband Richard; children, James, Anne (William) Tisel, Dawn (Michael) Georgieff, Linda (Richard) Peterson and John (Marie Hawthorne); grandchildren, Adam Tisel, Karen (Matthew) Fast, Paul (Natalie) Georgieff, Larissa (Christopher) Amott, Carl (Helen Booth-Tobin) Peterson, Alexander Georgieff and Sean Morrisette; great-grandchildren, Claire Fast, Erik Fast and Parker Georgieff. Visitation Thursday, May 9th 5-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96, Shoreview. Memorial service Friday, May 10th at 11:00 AM at Central Presbyterian Church; 500 Cedar St., St. Paul. Interment Oakland Cemetery. June loved babies, children, dogs and flowers. She was the center of our family love and unity and will be greatly missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019