More Obituaries for June STREHLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June C. STREHLOW

June C. STREHLOW Obituary
Age 91 Passed away on October 16, 2019, in Crosby, MN. She was born in Centuria, WI, to James and Johanna Frokjer and graduated from Centuria High School in 1947. After attending Bethesda Nursing School in St. Paul, she continued to work at that hospital as an Intensive Care Nurse for over 30 years. June married Gene Strehlow in 1972, making their home in St. Paul. They purchased a vacation home in Breezy Point, which became their permanent home after they retired. June and Gene enjoyed being a part of their church and local community in the Pequot Lakes area. Winters were spent in South Texas. Gene passed away in 1993. June has spent over ten years at Crosby Care Center where she was lovingly cared for and treated like family. June is survived by a sister, Ruby Nelson (Harvey) and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 4, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
