A reunion occurred in Heaven of the sweetest and most joyful kind. June's spirit moved beyond this earth — released from mortal bind. And oh, what a reunion it was, when the souls of June and Jim combined. June Degnan, nee Elsmore, died peacefully at home on April 22, 2019 after a 33-month battle with breast cancer. She was a heartfelt woman who enjoyed gardening, cooking hosting holiday celebrations for her family. June was a long-time daycare provider in West St. Paul and had the distinguished honor of being recognized as a Dakota County Daycare Provider of the year. One of her greatest joys was caring for children. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, James Degnan; parents, Casey & June; in-laws, Allan & Rosemary; baby brother, Elliott Jay; sister, Marcia; & nephew, Charles Buck. She is survived by daughters, Denise (Daniel) Berry, Gilbert, MN and Julie (Tim) Ordner, West. St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Holly Berry, Anaheim, CA and Daniel Berry, Two Harbors, MN; sisters, Claire (Jerry) Ball and Tammy (Mo) Haydari; in-laws, Rosemary (Robert) Gubrud, Kenneth (Deborah) Degnan, Suzanne (Frank) Krause, Colleen (James) Herrmann; nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate June's life will be held on Thursday, June 6th at the Cremation Society of America, 7110 France Ave S, Edina, MN. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019